Ronda Rich: Glad it’s not last year’s Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving last year. It stills feels like a piece of dry turkey stuck somewhere near my heart.

Upfront, know it isn’t all THAT bad. No one dies. A dog doesn’t get sick and a beautiful century-old tree doesn’t uproot for no reason at all.

But it added enormous worry, follow-up, and work to my Thanksgiving and it could have all been avoided.

Weeks before the holiday meal that I have hosted for 27 years for two dozen people, it became obvious that it would be a Thanksgiving like no other. I even began to imagine peanut butter and jelly sandwiches shared by just Tink and me at the kitchen table.

My precious aunt, Kathleen, had open heart surgery (when the signs of the moon were perfectly aligned for a quick healing) so she wasn’t coming. In addition to being one of my favorite people, she always calls and asks “What can I bring?”

“Orange salad and sweet potato casserole.”

“Oh,” she’ll say in a tone indicating the silliness of my answer. “I can bring much more than THAT.”

And she does. It takes three trips for her and Richard to tote in the food. I used to protest that she shouldn’t do so much. Finally, years ago, I quit and just enjoyed it.

With Aunt Kathleen down for the count, two joyous faces and lots of dishes would be missing. Another happy spirit, my brother-in-law, Rodney, had been in the hospital critically ill. A few days from the holiday, he came home but he’d be recovering for a few more weeks.

Not wishing to spread as much as a sneeze, we halted a Thanksgiving tradition that I thought would last until the good Lord calls me home. The Bible, though, warns: do not boast of what you will do tomorrow for no man (or Thanksgiving host) knows.

We canceled.

When I realized that those two households would be without Thanksgiving — my sister was sick, too — I decided it was time to do the Christian thing. What the Baptists are renowned for: carrying food to the ill and the bereaved.

I made a list that included all the necessities: turkey breast for each household, dressing, gravy, creamed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green peas, sweet potato casserole, homemade biscuits, and pumpkin pie.



