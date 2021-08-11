Ronda Rich: Gordon Pirkle, NASCAR and the famous siren

This is the third in a three-part series about a Southern Appalachian legend.





From the moment that George Elliott stopped in for a bite at the Dawsonville Pool Room in the mid-1970s and told the owner, Gordon Pirkle, that the Elliott family was going to take a run at NASCAR, Pirkle was fully on board.

In the beginning, Gordon was head cheerleader, rallying together everyone to root for hometown folks. Bill, the youngest son, had proven his driving skills at Dixie Speedway near Atlanta and the other Elliotts — George, Ernie and Dan — were hard working, mountain smart and book smart, all having graduated from college. More than that, they had wily minds that could conceive, then produce, engineering feats that baffled Detroit’s finest.

“I knowed that George and them boys would go places,” Gordon said. “I knowed George all his life and he didn’t back off. Moonshine was Dawson’s first industry. Then came racing. We had Raymond Parks, Lloyd Seay, Roy Hall, Gober Sosebee. There’s no county that has produced more Daytona winners than Dawson. It’s in our blood.”

The mountain curves are treacherous. In the early days, the hometown moonshine runners knew those menacing mountains turns so well that they killed their head lights, revved their juiced-up engines, then left the sheriff behind.

Mr. Parks had been so deeply involved in NASCAR’s early organization — he was there during the official formation at the Streamline Motel in Daytona — that Gordon and Gober’s son, David, began a diligent campaign, using every contact they had, to get him into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. It took years of doggedness but in 2017, Gordon and the Dawson County constituency attended to watch Mr. Parks’ induction.

This Hall of Fame accomplishment is such that it will probably never be equaled for a variety of reasons including that racing pioneers of the 1940s and 50s are increasingly overlooked.

Bill Elliott is there, too. Other than the Pettys from Level Cross, no town is represented as grandly as Dawsonville. Lloyd Seay should be there, too. Chase Elliott will surely make it one day.



