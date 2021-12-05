Ronda Rich: Keep trash off the side of the road

My parents, having grown up Appalachian poor, were always careful about saving things they could use again.

Like money.

And milk jugs that could be used for toting water (or saving it if an ice or snow storm was coming). Sometimes Mama would cut the top of the jug off, fill it with dirt, and root cuttings.

In their coming-up days, they had little trash because everything was used again. Mason jars were washed and set aside for the next summer garden, flour came in “flowery” cotton bags that were used to make dresses and snuff jars became drinking cups. Bits of paper they had, which included the weekly newspaper, were stored and used for starting a fire in the wood cooking stove.

When I was growing up, we had little trash. The newspaper had become a daily and we also got the voluminous Atlanta Sunday paper. We used fabric towels and dish rags to wipe and wash dishes. I was around 14 before Mama frivolously began to use paper towels.

But she was judicious.

She mostly used them for drying out a pan or wiping off a counter. Then, carefully, she rinsed it out and laid it out to dry and be reused. Coffee cans were used for storing things like spools of thread or nails. In one of my kitchen cabinets is the last coffee can that Mama saved. She wrapped the bottom in masking tape so she could set it on her freezer and it wouldn’t create rust rings.

We had such little trash that one of us would tote off a paper grocery sack with two weeks’ worth of discarded bits and pieces down toward the pasture and burn it. The fire was over in less than five minutes.

One of the many commandments of my childhood was that I was never to throw a gum wrapper or any paper out of the car window.

“That’s one of the most disrespectful things in the world,” Daddy lectured. He smoked and he wouldn’t even throw out a cigarette butt. “Keep the roadside clean in respect for others.”



