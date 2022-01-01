Ronda Rich: Let people know you care by getting to know them

Quite a while back — this means ‘many years’ to a Southerner — I was on a book tour that included stops in one of my favorite states: Louisiana.

I spent a couple of days in New Orleans, appearing on radio and television talk shows, did signings at two stores then headed north to Baton Rouge.

If you’ve never visited Baton Rouge, I highly recommend it for a few reasons: The Mississippi River, Huey Long and the state Capitol where the assassin gunned him down and the LSU Stadium.

The stadium because, primarily, it reveals the pure genius of Long who, when he was either governor or U.S. Senator, cleverly took advantage of government money specified for college housing. He used the funds to build a handsome stadium and sidestepped the law by constructing dormitory rooms under the grandstands.

Needless to say, Franklin D. Roosevelt hated him.

One thing I learned quickly in my early days of book touring was that from Atlanta to Memphis to Dallas, television stations and on-air personnel all bear deep resemblances.

They look, smell and feel the same. And, without variation, a guest is led to the icy cold newsroom down a long, beige corridor with tiled floors and paraded through three-foot-tall colored posters of the news anchors, reporters and weather forecasters.

It was 6:30 a.m. on Halloween morning when a production assistant opened the back door of a Baton Rouge station, blinked her eyes at the rising sun and waved me in.

We stepped carefully among all the heavy camera cables strewn across the floor and she seated me in a chair behind the cameras.

“You go on at 7:06, just after the weather. Katie will interview you.”

I nodded, thanked her and sipped the coffee she had given me. Everything was pretty standard except that all the on-air talent were dressed in Halloween costumes.

Charlie Brown read the news, Yogi Bear pointed out the traffic from the helicopter and Superman forecast — wrongly, as it turned out — the weather.



