Ronda Rich: What we learned from supporters of the show

My husband and I are both storytellers. This is how we make a living and we consider ourselves blessed that people buy our words.

There are differences between us, though. His words are stacked into lines of dialogue and are broken into scenes that unfold over five acts that fills up 60 single spaced pages. This creates 43 minutes of a one-hour television drama. The other 17 minutes is advertising.

His work is fictional except for the stories and clever witticisms he “steals” from me. This is a family joke but I am happy to share because he enthusiastically uses money he earns to buy me a new dress or fill the barn with hay for the coming winter.

Here’s another difference. A BIG difference. His words make a more lucrative living than mine and while my stories are read by hundreds of thousands of people, his stories are enjoyed by millions.

Probably, over the course of a 35-year career, John Tinker-written/produced stories have been watched by at least 500 million people.

My favorite is a Tinker episode named “Brothers” that was aired near the end of the first season of an NBC drama called “St. Elsewhere.”

Ironically, he co-wrote it with his brother, Mark, who would go on to make his legacy as a multi-Emmy award-winning director not a writer. Tink, a couple of years later, would win an Emmy for his writing on that highly critically acclaimed show.

While we are both enormously blessed by the good Lord to earn a living at a folly such as storytelling, it sometimes comes with a downside that can be soul aching to bear.

It happened recently.



