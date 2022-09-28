Ronda Rich: When y’all come home

To most Southerners, without question, they are the two sweetest, albeit four-letter words, in our language.

The mere mention of “Mama” or “home” will bring a smile to our lips and a warm tingle to our hearts. We are defined by those words and what they represent – the ones who raised us, and the place of that raising.

“I go back to the South, physically and in my memories, to remind myself who I am, for the South keeps me going,” once said the late Willie Morris, a native of Yazoo City, Mississippi.

I’m home now, the real home of my childhood, after a few years of chasing adventure in alien cities — and, yes, one was a non-Southern town and one, Washington, D.C. has a lot of non-Southern influence. Every Southerner should move from home in her lifetime and live abroad in the midst of un-Southernly sympathies and different interpretations of hospitality. If you thought home was sweet before you left, you’ll be in a diabetic coma from the sugary sweetness when you return.

I believe, sad to say, that you have to leave the South, albeit briefly, to really appreciate the magnitude of what we have in our blessed land.

During a newspaper interview recently, the reporter asked, “Why do you live in the town where you grew up? You can live anywhere you want and write from there. Why stay in a small Georgia town?”

Something about that question crawled my spine. “Are you saying that only writers who live in places like New York City can be successful?”