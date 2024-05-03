By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘I honestly thought I was going to die:’ East Forsyth High student ingested 10 THC gummies, forced medical lockdown
Three East Forsyth High School students were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after ingesting THC gummies on campus. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Bryan Jenkins was grocery shopping at Walmart on Tuesday afternoon when he got a call from another parent at East Forsyth High School saying his granddaughter, Victoria, was sick after eating THC gummies given to her by a friend.