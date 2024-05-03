Bryan Jenkins was grocery shopping at Walmart on Tuesday afternoon when he got a call from another parent at East Forsyth High School saying his granddaughter, Victoria, was sick after eating THC gummies given to her by a friend.
‘I honestly thought I was going to die:’ East Forsyth High student ingested 10 THC gummies, forced medical lockdown
Latest
-
Sawnee EMC awards $100,000 in scholarships to these local high school students
-
Forsyth County high school students sent to hospital after ingesting THC gummies on campus
-
This kindergarten teacher tried out many careers before landing in a classroom
-
A new principal will be taking over at Vickery Creek Elementary next school year