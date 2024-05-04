By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These Forsyth County first graders collected over 80 backpacks, suitcases for local foster children
05042024TOTES TO TOTS
Students stand, holding backpacks with huge smiles on their faces after Darrell Dobey, President and CEO of Totes to Tots, thanked them for their help supporting foster children in Forsyth County. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Students at Kelly Mill Elementary School cheered in excitement Friday morning as they walked into the auditorium and saw colorful backpacks, suitcases and boxes filled with donations covering the stage.