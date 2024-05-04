Students at Kelly Mill Elementary School cheered in excitement Friday morning as they walked into the auditorium and saw colorful backpacks, suitcases and boxes filled with donations covering the stage.
These Forsyth County first graders collected over 80 backpacks, suitcases for local foster children
