Ronda Rich: Where did the years go?

A handful of friends and I had a significant birthday coming which brought forth a range of emotions from each.

After I watched the women handle it more emotionally, I called my oldest friend. Literally. He was born a few hours before I, so our kinship started in the hospital nursery. His father kept company with mine as he waited out my birth. I imagine that Daddy was dressed in a suit and tie, a Fedora pushed back rakishly, and during the moments that he sat and did not pace, I can see him in a chair, his elbows on his knees, the orange embers of a cigarette glowing in one hand, his forehead dropped in the other, praying humbly for his wife and child.

“How do you feel about your birthday tomorrow?” I asked.

In genuine bewilderment, he gentled atoned, “Where did the years go? That’s what I don’t understand. Where did they go?”

He’s a farmer so I can tell you where they went for him. They are a vast collection of days when he arose before sunrise, ignoring aching bones and a lack of sleep, and darted —real farmers always hurry— to the barn where too often he found bad news like a dead cow or a problem with the milking equipment or the tractor.



Then, when he finished out a brow-beating, sun-burning day, he hurried off to a community meeting of some sort, church, or to pay his respects at the funeral home. There were occasional trips away to big cities for conventions where he served on boards of farmers organization. But any farmer knows those trips aren’t folly or relaxation – you’re always worrying about back home and if a neighbor is going to call while you’re standing in the middle of Chicago and say, “Your cows are out. They’re all over Bethel Road, every which a-way you look.”



