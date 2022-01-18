Sudie Crouch: The anticipation of snow as an adult

Long before I had ever watched an episode of Gilmore Girls, I was saying I smelled snow. Not only did I smell it, I felt it in my being, my very soul. I craved that chilly blanket of powder in the winter with a deep longing.

I was a different person then; slightly younger (not by much, mind you) and I lived in a different area where if it did snow, it was nothing short of a miracle. That area being south of I-20, as we all know, anything above I-20 or I-85 can get not just snow, but ice.

When I lived a bit below that line of interstate demarcation, we all knew if it did happen to snow, it would turn to an ugly, muddy mess by the afternoon.

But as a child, I had lived through Snow Jam ‘82 and thought that was amazing.

Even though meteorology didn’t have the technology back then that we do now, the weather folks evidently were able to predict a big storm was coming with decent accuracy.

Mama’s work called her in, knowing that if a snowstorm hit, they’d need as many phone operators in the office as they could get.

“I was actually wanting to see if I could maybe take a vacation day,” she said meekly.

“Jean, you need to get on in here,” her supervisor said. “And go ahead and pack an overnight bag with some essentials for a few days.”

Hearing word that we may be getting some snow, my first thought was to get snacks and books.

Forty years later, not much has changed.

A trip to the library yielded 10 books. I was shocked there wasn’t a mad rush there like there was at the Piggly Wiggly.

“It ain’t gonna do nothing,” Granny huffed. “This is all a big dadblamed scheme sponsored by the bread and milk people to get us rushing to the store.”

“You did get milk didn’t you?” my grandfather asked. “You know I like snow cream.”

Granny sighed. “Yes, I got milk, Bob. But you ain’t gonna get no snow cream. It ain’t gonna snow.”

But it did. A heavy blanket of snow that trapped us all inside for about a week.

The yard was covered so densely that the reflection of the snow illuminated the night and made it look as if a spotlight was somehow shining through the windows.

I slept on a palette of quilts and blankets on the floor of my grandparent's bedroom, nestled tightly with my cat for added warmth and company, and a book shoved under my pillow.



