Sudie Crouch: Don’t let others labels limit you

I was thinking the other day, — always a dangerous event — and my mind started wandering towards how it can be hard for a preacher to lead a church in their hometown.

I’ve never asked any of the friends that are pastors, but maybe I should. My best guess behind that reason can be that some people will never see someone as they are now and what they’ve become, only what they remember them to be.

People can be guilty of doing that regardless of your profession though, it’s not just limited to preachers. There’s a tendency to pigeonhole people into those certain roles they had that we remember.

Class clown.

Bad student.

Lazy.

The wild child.

Bum.

All of those labels that we’re given when we’re young, foolish, and most importantly, still finding our way in this world.

Those labels can stay with you, no matter what you do to overcome them.

We get them from our families, we get them in school, and we get them from our friends.

And sometimes, we let those labels that others put on us become what we believe.

Those words only serve as a cage of sorts, to keep us limited in our abilities and possibilities.

No matter what we do, we find it’s hard to shed those labels that have been stuck on us. We can try to better ourselves, go to school, change our habits and lifestyle, but some people refuse to acknowledge it.

What’s so upsetting is it’s usually those closest to us that do this.

For some people, their family can have a hard time recognizing they’re different people, choosing to continue to see them as the mistakes they made in the past.

Or keeping them stuck in the ‘baby’ role and never seeing them as a capable adult, able to make decisions or take on responsibilities.

Some people don’t want to see you grow, because it will make them have to change how they see you, and they don’t want to admit you’ve changed. They want to keep you in that small space because they don’t want to think you’ve changed, because they want to continue to think they are better than you.

This truth is something I’ve encountered with someone I once considered to be a friend, especially when it comes to my career. Now, I am the first to admit I have had lots of jobs over my lifetime, so I can see how that may lead people to think I don’t have a career path, but I do.



