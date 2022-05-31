Sudie Crouch: Doodle versus the squirrel army

Sometimes it feels like I live in the middle of a Disney movie, with all the sweet animals that walk up in my yard and feel right at home.

A family of deer visits daily, and are practically tame.

There’s a fluffle of bunnies we see every spring.

A murder of crows who will call for us to feed them.

And squirrels.

Lots and lots of squirrels.

Bold, brazen, assertive squirrels, too.

We’ve even grown to the point of being able to recognize certain squirrels and have named one cheeky little rodent Baby.

Doodle is not very pleased with our inclusion of the squirrels and rightfully so.

She has had some not-so-friendly encounters with them in the past.

Maybe they witnessed what Doodle did to a baby bunny when she was just a wee pup and they feared they would meet the same grisly fate.

Or maybe she tried to catch one once.

Whatever it was, there was tension between my little pittie-mix and the front yard habitants.

Since Doodle is not a barker and prefers to just look at something really hard, she could often be found staring at the squirrels in the yard through the screened portion of the porch.

Head down, eyes locked, and the fur raised on her back, she would be frozen in her spot as she watched her prey.

As ferocious as she is in her own puppy mind, she never expected the squirrel to do the unthinkable.

Rather than being scared by her intimidation tactics, it charged toward the porch.

Being the terrifying watchdog that she is, Doodle screamed and ran back inside, looking for Ava to protect her.

The German shepherd had to get off the bed and go outside to defend Doodle from the squirrel and its army which had emerged from the trees.

With a satisfied bark, Ava went back inside and hopped back on the bed, and Doodle looked quite smug, knowing she had someone to scare off her arch enemy.



