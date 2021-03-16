Sudie Crouch: To everything there is a season

“I hate spring,” I declared.

My proclamation was made years ago but it still holds true.

Between my eyes being puffy, my nose running, and not being able to breathe, the spring allergy season is not my favorite.

My allergies are even worse now for some reason, and even though we are seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, any time you sneeze and cough you do wonder if it’s pollen or plague.

Add in the increased possibility of tornadoes and the whole “spring forwarding” nonsense we just did, and spring is my second least favorite season, following summer.

I hated this season when I was a kid and I hate it more now.

“Whether you like it or not, it’s here and you’re gonna deal with it for a while,” Granny said.

“Well, I don’t like it.”

Granny eyed me over her sewing.

“It’s just a season,” she said. “And we need it.”

“What do we need it for?” I cried. “So we can sneeze our brains out?”

Granny continued her sewing.

I tried another tactic. “You don’t like spring either.”

“Never said no such of a thing,” she commented.

“You complain about the time change for weeks. ‘Old time it would be 4 p.m., new time it’s 5.’ You say how tired you are and how it messes you up for two weeks.”

She did. But, Granny complained about everything so this point wasn’t really very effective.

“It does mess me up. It messes everyone up. It’s stupid to change the time — about the time my body gets used to it, we gotta fall back again. But I don’t hate spring.”

She may not, but I did then and do now.

When summer came, I complained I hated the heat.

Granny fussed about the heat too but insisted she didn’t hate summer.

“I do,” I stated. “I hate being sweaty. I hate not being able to get cool enough. I hate how everything melts. I hate everything about it.”

She nodded but said nothing.

When fall rolled around, I was delighted and talked about how everything was wonderful and amazing; winter was magical because of Christmas.

“I hate being cold though,” I said to balance my praise.

“You ain’t never happy,” Granny stated.

She evidently missed the irony of her statement.

“What do you mean?”

“You hate the heat, you hate the cold. Nothing makes you happy.”

“Yes, it does.”

“No, it don’t. And let me tell you why. You don’t realize we need all of it. You gotta have the pollen in the spring to make the flowers and garden grow. You gotta have the sun in the summer so you can harvest everything in the fall. It’s like life — there’s good stuff with the bad. But you gotta have both.”

Like with most occasions, I missed the wisdom in her words until much later.

Every season, just like life, had elements that were unlikable and imperfect.

Even my beloved fall is also known as the Hurricane Season, a fact I missed when I was younger.

Our seasons are only three months — a brief time when you think of it — and a lot can happen in those three months.

We need the pollen for the flowers and the plants. We need the rain to help those grow.

Fall gives us a moment to enjoy the harvest. The cold of winter gives us time to rest.

It’s like when you have a baby and the season of getting through the sleepless nights turns into the eager expectation of first steps, first words, and then going to school.

It’s all a season but just a blink of a moment, too.

None of it really lasts long, and before we know it, we are moving into the next one.

If we didn’t have those things, we also wouldn’t get to have those really great moments, too.

By getting to experience the heat of summer, we appreciate the rains that come in the fall.

Granny was right.

She could see the things we needed in each season because she knew it was all connected; and it wouldn’t last forever anyway.

Cole asked where the Claritin was the other day as he woke sneezing.

“I hate spring,” he mumbled as he took the pills.

I can definitely appreciate how he feels, but now I understand that like so many things, it’s just a season and this too will pass.





Sudie Crouch is an award-winning humor columnist residing in the North Georgia Mountains among the bears, deer, and possibly Sasquatch. You can connect with her on Facebook at Mama Said: A Collection of Wit, Humor, and Deep-Fried Wisdom. Her recently published book, ‘Mama Said: A Collection of Wit, Wisdom, and Deep-Fried Humor’ is available in paperback and Kindle download on Amazon.