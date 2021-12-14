Sudie Crouch: Heading into a new decade

My birthday is fast approaching, coming up this week as a matter of fact, and to say I have mixed emotions is an understatement.

It’s my last year in my 40s. Those cusp years always seem to hit me the hardest.

When I turned 29, I felt the pangs of restlessness that made me uncomfortable, knowing I wasn’t quite where I was supposed to be yet.

My 20s had gone by so quickly, taking me from what felt like childhood into adulthood with barely a pause.

The day I turned 29, I took the day off from work and went to the gym twice, thinking I was fighting the laws of gravity and gravy.

I told my dearest friend at the time I didn’t want a big celebration, but more of a quiet, subdued affair. I wanted to ease into that last year, so I could plan an attack on the next decade.

But, the following year – a mere month later actually – brought a divorce. Even though it was an unfortunately needful thing, it was still a painful one.

The previous decade had been full of the ex; this new one was going to be one where I was trying to find out who I was and what that meant in the bigger scheme of things. New starts can be painful in a way, much like giving birth.

The divorce led to me being fired by the jerk I was working for, another needful thing. It was a small miracle of sorts I had held my tongue during my employment, so my being fired was kind of a godsend of softs.

That firing led me to the job where I met my husband, and into my 30s that were filled with more changes.

A second marriage, starting my own business, having a baby, and then a major move to a town where we not only didn’t have family or roots but didn’t know the first person.

That decade held several challenges, too, I just didn’t have the foresight to see them coming at the time. There was lots of good stuff too, and in retrospect, the good outweighed the bad.

Everything set me up to move forward and led to the cusp year of my third decade.

As I turned 39, I thought my career was going in one direction, only to find it wasn’t. Instead of finding myself settling into a role, I found myself unemployed.

“What are you going to do?” a friend asked.



