Sudie Crouch: An inheritance of sentimental oddities

As we’ve been going through a lifetime of stuff, I have found it hard to part with things that have a lot of emotion attached to them.

It seems like everything has a memory to go with it.

Some of it are actually things I may want, but have absolutely no use or room for, like some of Granny’s furniture that may be antiques at this point; some of it may need to just be donated or go in the trash.

I knew the things I wanted to keep, as Granny made sure she talked about this event, usually at the oddest of occasions.

“What of mine do you want when I die,” she asked one Friday night.

I was sitting in my room reading when she knocked on the door as she barged in. I was maybe 14 years old and Granny didn’t respect anyone’s privacy. You lived in her house, she was coming in when she wanted to.

“Why are you asking me this now?” The question scared me. “Are you OK, Granny?”

She frowned and shrugged. “I’m fine. I’m gonna die one day though and I want to know what of mine you want. I want it to all be fair and don’t want no fighting.”

“Mama, we aren’t going to fight over anything you may leave us,” Bobby said.

“You don’t know that. People die and the divvying up of everything tears the family apart.”

She turned back to me. “So what do you want?”

I wasn’t sure what she had at this point that she was considering passing on to someone else. To be perfectly truthful, she probably didn’t know herself.

“I don’t like talking about this,” I replied.

She shrugged again. “Everybody dies. I want to know what of mine you want when I kick the bucket. Let me know.”

This was her attitude pretty much as long as I can recall.

She was very nonchalant about death, talking about it in a rather factual, almost detached way, rather than an emotional one.

And, knowing what of hers we wanted was something that seemed to give the old gal an odd, macabre joy.

“I want your cedar chest,” Mama told her one day.

“You can’t have it,” Granny told her. “I want Bobby to get that.”

Bobby didn’t want it.

Mama didn’t want it after Granny told her she couldn’t have it.

“I don’t know who’s gonna get my cedar chest now,” she commented later. “Have you decided what you want?”

I had.



