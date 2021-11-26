Sudie Crouch: Let's focus on gratitude for all we have

“Just be thankful.”

That was my husband’s gentle reminder that there was a lot to be grateful for in the midst of a recent little thunderclap of life.

This time, the storm in question was the hot water heater going out last week.

Lamar’s words were in response to my frustrated rant.

“I’d really like it if things would be peaceful and calm and not some crisis for a while. It’s always something. I’d like to just have everything go right — is that too much to ask?”

Lamar listened, like he always does, then gently said, “Just be thankful.”

I sighed.

“I am thankful, Lamar. I am. But you know as well as I do, it would be nice to not have to deal with something for a change.”

He nodded. “We’ve got a lot to be thankful for though.”

I sighed again. “I know that.”

And, I do.

As we head into Thanksgiving celebrations this week, it’s a time for people to pause and reflect for all they’re thankful for, and I do try to practice gratitude daily. Some days, particularly lately, it’s been increasingly harder to find those things I’m thankful for.

It has felt like there has been one crisis, one heartbreak, one nightmare after another recently.

Being told to just be thankful, even when it comes from someone with no ill intent like my husband, usually riles me every so slightly.

I am thankful, dangit.

It made me feel as if he was calling me ungrateful by telling me to just be thankful.

But there is something so simplistic, yet profound, in the act of gratitude.

By being thankful, I am not focusing on what I don’t have, but rather what I do.



