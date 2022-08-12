Sudie Crouch: A love that has evolved despite its challenges

I came across something recently that was meant as advice to newlyweds that gave me pause. It said that you would be married to many people across the course of a marriage.

Say what?

I had to read that again to be sure.

But the advice presented laid out the scenario of how over the course of a marriage, you’ll be married to many different people, all in the same person, so when you make that vow you’re making it to all of those future versions of your spouse as well.

Even though it took me a minute to grasp it — I made the mistake of reading something pre-caffeinated — once I did, it made perfect sense.

In a lot of ways, I’m not the same person my husband married and that’s probably a really good thing.

He’s a bit different too.

Ours was a second marriage for both of us, so we both knew of all of the potential problems and issues that could come up, even if those problems were with a different person this time around.

He probably had no idea how anxious and high strung I could be at times over things.

I am, basically, a human cat, and when I get irritated I’m about as pleasant as one whose fur has been petted backwards.

He’s discovered I am not a domestic goddess in any way, as I prefer reading, writing, or doing anything else besides housework.

His mother discovered that about a week after we married when she came by the house in her Cadillac, smelling of some high dollar perfume, and wearing a dress suit to go grocery shopping as she rubbed one polished nail across my coffee table and asked, “This layer of dust? Is it protective?”

She also brought me a broom one Saturday morning. Lamar nearly snorted his coffee out of his nose when she handed it to me.



