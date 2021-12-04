Sudie Crouch: Mama finally admitted she can’t cook

I can count on one hand the few things Mama has made for me to eat.



Once, she made a homemade deep-dish pizza that by some sort of happenstance turned out to be good.

I am not even sure if she was trying to make a pizza or what she was making, but it was actually tasty.

“What’s that?” my grandfather asked, peering into the pan.

“It’s a pizza.”

“Who made it?”

“My mama.”

He gave me a sideways glance and pursed his lips.

“It’s good,” I assured him.

“But your mother made it?”

I nodded. He wasn’t so sure, but he noticed I was eating it, so he bravely tried some.

“Dang, that is good,” he declared.

Of course, that was the only time she made it that way. The next attempt, I am not sure what she did, but it was a colossal mess and wasn’t fit to eat. It was so bad, it made Granny angry.

She made a cheese ball to take to some function that actually turned out okay, but we didn’t get to eat any of it.

All we know is that no injuries or illnesses were reported.

There is a mysterious cake that she swears she made for me once. I have no recollection of this cake, but she insists she made one and I thought it was delicious.

I tell her I didn’t have a very discernible palate as a kid, and if I ate it, it may have just been the fact that it was a pile of sugar.

A crockpot expanded her cooking repertoire, which she still talks about to this day. What can I say, other than she did make a few decent roasts in that thing over a decade.

She once made spaghetti for one of my friends that was edible but somehow over the years, that capability waned.

When she tried making it for Lamar several years ago, he ate it -- but only because he was famished.

“What did she do to those noodles?” he whispered when she walked out of the room.

“I don’t know,” I replied. “I don’t eat her cooking.”

“You let me!” he exclaimed in a whisper.

“Dude, you took your chances. You should’ve known if I wasn’t eating, it wasn’t safe. Read the room.”

Maybe I was lacking empathy, but I knew better than to eat what she prepared.

She means well. She does.

She thinks she’s making something tasty and delicious. She watches all of her cooking shows and gets excited when she finds the ingredients in the store.

There’s just a huge disconnect between what she sees, wants to make, and what she actually creates.

“Your mama would starve to death if it wasn’t for me,” Granny stated matter-of-factly one day when I was small. This statement made a serious impression on me that I carried this truth with me into my teen years. Mama once wanted to buy a house of her own for me and her and I threw a total and unprecedented hissy fit. Who would feed me? I wanted to know. I would surely starve to death if Granny wasn’t there to cook for me.



