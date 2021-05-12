Sudie Crouch: My hometown sometimes feels so far away

No matter which way I go, it seems to always take two hours to get to Mama and my Uncle Bobby.

It may only be around 60 something odd miles, but Mapquest never accounts for weekenders coming to the mountains for the weekend or day trips, or just the amount of traffic that seems to fill the roads as everyone tries to get to their various events.

I’ve somehow managed to be around two hours away from what is home ever since I left.

When I moved away after my first marriage, I was around two hours away.

Once, it was over four when a bad accident shut down I-85 for a few hours.

I had planned on moving back in 2005, but somehow ended up here in the mountains. An area that I had visited on occasion but one that was foreign in many ways. No relatives, no roots, just brief memories from day trips.

Mama, to say the least, was devastated.

“I thought you were moving closer to us,” she said, sounding defeated.

“It is in a way,” I argued. “You don’t have to go through to Atlanta to visit.”

She argued it was still too far away and she had interpreted ‘closer’ as being within the same county, not hours away.

“Why don’t you like it here?” she asked.

“I do,” I answered. And it wasn’t a lie.

I love the little town I grew up in, the sleepy bedroom community nestled between Athens and Atlanta, where people used to joke that if you blinked when driving on Highway 78 you’d miss it.

It was a town where I couldn’t go to the Piggly Wiggly without running into one of my favorite uncles, aunts, or cousins, and sometimes, all of them on a busy Saturday afternoon.

I could earn instant street cred by saying who my grandfather and uncle were, because they had roofed just about every house in the county.

Even if we didn’t know everyone by name, we knew them by face, because we had seen them around for so long.

It was just a small little town that when I was growing up, I couldn’t wait to leave. It seemed like it was cramping my style and I wanted to go somewhere with a fresh slate and meet new people, and find some independence.

As I made my way towards town, I looked over at where the house I used to live had been, now gone and in its place what looked like the entry to a new development. I couldn’t tell if it was commercial or industrial, or even residential.

My heart sank.

The house I grew up in had long been gone, along with our little white house beside it. While it had never been anything fancy, it had been home.

It had held so many memories and so many dreams, many that had not yet come to fruition, but the hope of them were still there.

I choked down the lump in my throat as I continued driving, pointing out things along the way.

“I worked at the cemetery across the road for about two weeks,” I said. “And that road there,” I pointed to the opposite side of the road as we approached the exit. “There was a house there that Mama wanted to buy. It would have meant we would move away from Granny and them. I loved the house but didn’t want to move.”



