Sudie Crouch: No such thing as a stupid question

During school, I heard there was no such thing as a stupid question, only questions that people weren’t brave enough to ask.

I wasn’t so sure about that then, and sometimes, I still wonder about that.

But it was my freshman year of high school and I had my fair share of silly and stupid situations.

The first thing I discovered was that high school was a lot different than middle school.

A’s were easy in middle school. High school brought with it geometry and a foreign language requirement.

For the first time, I found myself struggling with schoolwork.

“What is wrong with you?” Granny demanded. “You ain’t never brought home anything less than an A.”

I didn’t know.

“She’s boy crazy,” she declared to my mother. “That’s what’s the matter. She’s got boys on the brain instead of her studies.”

That may have been kind of true. But, honestly, boys weren’t my priority, especially not when there were books, music, makeup, and hair products to buy.

“It’s harder in ninth grade,” I said in my defense. “Geometry makes absolutely no sense — there’s shapes involved. And I am really having a hard time in Spanish. I don’tunderstand it at all. It’s like Greek to me.”

Mama looked up from her crossword. “Except it’s not Greek, Kitten. It’s Spanish. Have you talked to your teacher?”

“No,” I replied forlornly. I hadn’t. I tried to keep a low profile in the class, lest she call on me.

The teacher was a lovely woman from Argentina and Spanish was her native language.

The majority of our class was done in Spanish only so we’d come to be fluent in speaking it. I was drowning.

We had Latin in first grade — shouldn’t that count as my foreign language?

I felt horrible, too, because I wanted to learn Spanish, along with French and Italian. But if the first few weeks were any indication, speaking another language was not going to be in my future.

“You did good in Algebra last year,” Granny said, still focused on the math. “You was taking it with high schoolers.”

“What can I say? I peaked early.”

Of course, the Redhead Prime did not find that funny at all.

Pop and Bobby both tried to help me with geometry, it being something they used every day in roofing.

After one particularly tough session, my uncle declared it was just good that I had other strengths.

When it came time for a parent-teacher conference, Mama was determined to get to the bottom of things.

One teacher immediately started off by saying I was talking constantly in class, but somehow had an A.

“I’ve moved her several times,” the teacher added. “She still talks.”

Another teacher said, “I tried that; she will talk to the wall. Even moved her next to someone she didn’t like and they still talked.”

Mama said my Spanish teacher looked utterly bewildered. “She has never said a word in my class. She’s the quietest student I have.”

“My Sudie is the quietest student you have?” Mama asked, confused.

My teacher nodded.

“Short girl, curly black hair, green eyes?”

My Spanish teacher nodded again. “She’s extremely quiet. I sometimes forget she’s in there. But she seems to be having a hard time with some of the verbs and comprehension so far.”

She recognized me by my failures. It felt like there was so much to learn, that I was overwhelmed and would never get the hang of it.



