Sudie Crouch: On the quest for white shoes this spring

Being raised Baptist, we didn’t participate in Lent. We didn’t get our foreheads smudged with ash.

We didn’t even do a pancake supper — not that I recall, anyway. I’m sure my grandfather would have been all over that if we did.

But we did do Easter outfits, especially new shoes.

Not just any shoes either, but light-colored shoes — white for myself when I was little, with taupe being an option for Mama or Granny.

I had a love relationship with those shoes.

The love was the fact they were new shoes. They were special; I only got them right before Easter, and I couldn’t wear them after Labor Day.

I waited all year for these few months and would plan my wardrobe around opportunities to wear them.

The hate was the fact they were white.

Part of the fashion logic behind my mostly black adult ensemble is due to the fact I can spill something on myself when there’s nothing to spill.

White shoes were often scuffed and streaked before the Easter service was over.

I don’t care how much white shoe polish Granny put on them, those black streaks were still there.

The last pair of white Easter shoes I owned were over 20 years ago, and when I saw how they made me look like I had clown feet, I swore never again.

But, never say never, especially when it comes to footwear.

Still trying to get my bearings and find re-entry into the world recently, I decided I may need to get some new clothes, especially since my work-from-home wardrobe of leggings may not always be appropriate.

Even the most reclusive introvert needs some dressy leggings from time to time.

Since it was Spring, the idea of trying to find a pair of light-colored shoes even flitted through my head.

Not necessarily white, but perhaps a pair of taupe or bone-colored shoes to maybe go with some more colorful clothes for the warmer months.

So I began my mission to find some suitable shoes, not just for Easter, but for Spring.

I wandered into a store one Saturday morning, fully intending to find a few new things to wear and at least two new pairs of shoes.

They had a few leftover winter booties and some thong sandals that left me shocked at the price for something so flimsy. Nothing struck my fancy.

I told myself it may take time to find something I wanted.



