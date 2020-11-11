Sudie Crouch: Rage against the machine sending me into darkness

I know we are living in a technology driven age but personally, I hate it.

Maybe it’s because I have never had a computer that wasn’t basically a piece of junk.

I take that back. I had one laptop once that was decent, and my work laptop is decent, too — knock on wood.

But my personal experiences with most computers and tech devices have been quite challenging.

Or maybe, it is just the kind I buy.

The laptop in direct line of my ire is this HP Stream — I can only imagine what the ‘stream’ stands for. A couple of ideas come to mind.

This is the biggest waste of money I have ever spent, and I have some questionable fashion from the ’90’s somewhere in the depths of my closet.

I bought my current laptop when I started a new position a little over a year ago and needed to have Windows 10. Not sure why anyone would want that as an operating system; it’s not that great, in my opinion. I’ve heard horror stories of how some friends had updated to 10 and lost everything.

After buying the laptop, I found it would crash on me several times a day.

Why? Because I had more than two tabs open.

I constantly had messages there was not enough storage — on a brand-new device. The suspected reason was the fact it only has 4GB of memory, which is probably the equivalent to a thimble.

I need to have several tabs open at once constantly, so my workflow was greatly impeded.

I made do but found myself cussing under my breath constantly.

A few months later, my work sent out an email to everyone, inquiring about their devices.

I thought since mine was just a few months old, it would be fine, but I got an email letting me know I’d be receiving a company laptop. Their pity at how pathetic my device is was palpable.

Let me tell you, there’s a big difference in the way that machine works versus the flimsy little HP one I have.

Of course, it is a bit pricier too. I find it hard to spend a lot of money on something when the most I have ever had one work was a couple of years.

The sole exception was one that lasted about six years; in a fit of frustration, I somehow pushed the start button in too far once when trying to restart it, and had to use a tiny screwdriver to turn it on after that.

Still, it worked better than the puny little waste of buttons I have now.

I am just not one of those people who goes gaga over the latest iPhone or high speed anything.

I do not care one iota about how many gigabytes something has, nor do I have to upgrade on a whim.

Even though computers have made it easier in some regards, I miss the days of my old word processor, where I could type my documents and not lose them because of some stupid fluke.



