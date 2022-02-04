Sudie Crouch: Saying goodbye to a large part of my youth

I have become quite the sentimental fool within the last few years, largely because I realize things change and not always for the better.

This time, my nostalgia is mourning the mecca of my youth: Georgia Square Mall.

“You can’t get in the mall anymore,” Mama told me over a year ago.

“What do you mean?” I asked.

“You can’t get in the mall anymore,” she repeated. “Someone said there’s something keeping people from getting in the entrance to one of the main stores. Do you think it’s closing?”

I couldn’t imagine that and told her so, explaining it was probably just a store remodel going on or maybe they had limited access due to COVID.

We never found out exactly what that person was talking about, but it planted a seed of worry about our beloved mall.

Surely it wouldn’t close – it had been such a great shopping destination during my youth.

The news became more unofficially official in an online forum recently when someone shared pictures of the mostly empty mall, leading me to conduct a search only to find the Wikipedia description read, “a largely vacant mall” and a proposal for the mall to become a mixed-use development. My heart sank.

I’m not sure what was to blame. Was the mall another casualty of the pandemic or had online shoppings contributed slowly to its demise? Stores had slowly died off over the years, yet to me, it still felt like the mall had a lot of customers.

Maybe that was just love and mere nostalgia because I can remember when the mall was being built. The property was near an old house Granny swore up and down was owned by witches and she threatened to drop me off there if I misbehaved.

My biggest question was how she was privy to this information. The old gal never said.

Once the mall opened, it became mine and Mama’s weekly go-to, either to get something to eat or shopping for makeup, clothes, and books.

We saw movies at the two theaters – one inside and another outside in its own building. For whatever reason, I always liked the outside one the best, maybe because that’s where I made Mama take me to see Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure twice to confirm Keanu Reeves was my soulmate and not Prince.

Kenny Rogers could be spotted standing in line at the outside theater on occasion, making his fans squeal with delight. While some wanted an autograph, I just wanted my popcorn and peanut M&M’s.



