Sudie Crouch: A second puppy-hood for Pumpkin

It’s hard to believe Pumpkin’s 14, but she is.

She still has the same spunk and gusto she’s always had, but her eyes have gotten a little cloudy and we’re pretty sure she’s practically deaf.

She can hear the treat jar being opened though, so maybe her hearing has just become more selective over the years.

We’ve limited her to the fenced area to help keep her safe. She still thinks she can jump and run like she always has, and for the most part, she can. She just seems to have a bit of difficulty judging the distance now and may get hurt. I’ve also worried she may walk up on a bear before she realizes it, too.

Normally, she hates any change to her routine — she is a double-herder, after all — but she’s adapted well so far.

In fact, I think she’s enjoying kind of a second puppy-hood of sorts, or maybe she’s just finally realizing she doesn’t have to always be in hyper-herd mode as a Border Collie/German Shepherd mix.

Now, she’s relishing some things she never allowed herself to enjoy before.

Sleep for one.

I used to think she never slept.

When she was a puppy, I’d look over at her in her crate to see her lying there on high alert with her ears perked up, eyes looking around cautiously. Now, she loves to get on her back and put her legs up, curling her tail around herself delicately — she is a proper little pup after all — as she snoozes.

She’ll even close her eyes when she’s sleeping now, something she used to never do.

That’ll freak you out to look over and see a pup with that inner eyelid thing down but their eyes open.

People food and treats are also her new found joys.

When she was younger, Punky didn’t care for people food, with the occasional exception of Greek yogurt, but now she sits patiently by the table, waiting for a morsel of something.

We’re careful about what she gets; a few bites of egg whites here, some turkey bacon there.

She loves cheese, too, and when I have a few little pieces, she puts her head in my lap until she gets a nibble.

Before, she had no interest in what we were eating.

Treats weren’t something she cared about either, but now she is quite demanding when it comes to getting her puppy cookies.

She has us well-trained as to what she gets and when.

“You’ve got to eat something besides puppy treats, Punky Brewster,” I tell her.

I get a low ‘woof’ in response.

“Cat food doesn’t count.”



