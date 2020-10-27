Sudie Crouch: Some superstitions stay with you for a lifetime

“Did Granny ever make you touch a dead person before?” I asked Mama the other day.

Mama thought a little too long about my question before she answered. “No,” she began. “Why?”

“She tried to get me to do it once.”

Mama sighed, a sigh of being appalled but not that surprised at the same time.

Granny was wrought with superstition.

“Reach in there and touch her,” was Granny’s order at the funeral home as we stood by the casket.

My great-grandmother — her mother-in-law — was who she was telling me to touch.

“Wha-?” I was young. Real young, so this was kind of a shocking directive to be given.

“Touch her, so you won’t have nightmares about her,” Granny persisted.

That may have been the first moment a curse word formed in my mouth, but I was wise enough not to utter it.

Was she crazy? Telling a small child to touch a dead person so they wouldn’t have nightmares was a surefire way for me to have nightmares. Or maybe she was thinking I would be so freaked out I wouldn’t be able to sleep for weeks on end, thusly avoiding any nightmares.

“Touch her,” Granny repeated, trying to push my tiny hand into the casket.

Thankfully, my Pop saw what she was doing and interceded, scooping me up in one arm. “Helen, quit trying to force her to touch a dead person. That’s going to warp her for life.”

I didn’t touch my great-grandmother, so I am not sure what ended up being to blame for my warpedness, but I was quite grateful my grandfather had come to my rescue.

I wondered if she had ever made him touch a dead person but didn’t want to ask.

I’m not a big fan of touching living people, so there was no way in H-E-double hockey sticks I was touching a dead one.

Granny’s little curiosities bubble up in ordinary moments from time to time, and I found myself going down a rabbit hole recently as I tried to find out more about why she said the things she did.

“Don’t let a rocking chair rock with no one in it,” she’d warn.

“Why?” I’d ask, ever curious.

“If it does, the devil’s rocking,” she stated.

I’m not sure how the old gal knew that, but I wasn’t one to question it. She seemed to be all in the know when it came to the devil, ghosts, and the like.



