Sudie Crouch: Sometimes a teen’s job needs parental intervention

When my child got his first job shortly after he turned 16 last year, I received an email from the owner.

At first, I was impressed that the owner reached out to parents until I read the part about “we deal with the employee; not the parent.”

I sat with that sentence for a moment before I decided how irritated I was with it.

Was I angry? A little bit.

My child is still a minor and as long as he’s a minor, anything that has to do with him, has to do with me.

Heck, I’m nearly 49 years old and my mother still feels the same way.

My next thought tried to rationalize my mama instincts.

I could understand wanting to teach a teenager responsibility and how to handle real world situations; I’m all for that.

But when it comes to things like his schedule and the like, that’s definitely an issue that a mama — especially this mama — would get involved with.

“Mom, they are just saying they don’t want mothers up there all the time.”

Oh, I know. And I know a teenager’s worst fear is that their mother would show up somewhere, especially one such as myself who will call someone out on their bovine waste nonsense with lightning speed.

“Cole, I understand that. I’m not going to sit in the parking lot and watch you or even come in. I am just saying I don’t like this because there are some situations that do involve parental involvement.”

I should know.

I had a job when I was a senior in high school that very much needed parental intervention, or in this case, grandparent involvement.

I was working at a restaurant, at perhaps one of the worst jobs I ever had, and for someone who’s sold cemetery plots, that’s saying something.

The manager was not exactly what one would call a stand-up guy, and back in the early ’90s, was able to get away with a lot of stuff he wouldn’t be able to now.

I had been put on the cashier’s station where all I had to do was ring up tickets and take the customer’s money. Back then, it was either cash, check, or credit card.

It was a busy Friday night, which was good because it made the evening go by quicker, especially since I had to be there until 10 p.m.

When it was time to close, I counted down my drawer and found it was short a check that was around $20.

I pulled the money tray out and looked for it, I checked the floor to make sure it hadn’t fallen out and got kicked under the desk. Nothing.

I told the sleazy manager that there was a discrepancy and I wasn’t sure where it was.

I was 17, and just wanted to go home. The manager told me I needed to come with him to his office.

“For what?” I asked. I knew Granny would be outside waiting. She did not like to wait. She always said she was old and had other things she needed to do with her time besides waiting for something.

“You heard me!” he snapped.

I followed him to the broom closet that he called an office with a small metal desk and two chairs squeezed in there. He closed the door and proceeded to tell me I needed to either find the check or come up with another way to “reimburse” the restaurant for their loss.

“I think you stole it,” he said. “And you’re going to need to pay up.”

“You think I’d steal a check that I immediately stamped with a ‘for deposit only’ stamp?”

“Maybe you rang up a ticket as a check and pocketed the cash.”

“What?”



