Sudie Crouch: Sometimes, keeping a secret is the best thing to do

Last summer, we had a really scary situation that resulted in me taking Cole to the Emergency Room.

It was a nasty case of food poisoning that made him so dehydrated, I didn’t think they had enough fluid in the hospital for him.

It was nearly midnight before they let him go home and we headed on our way.

As I rushed him around the mountain roads to the hospital, I felt certain it was food poisoning, but when your child is getting all kinds of tests run and needs bags and bags of fluid and looks frighteningly weak, it makes every fear come to life.

Lamar was texting me every five minutes wanting to know if I had an update, which I didn’t. It was stressful and unnerving. I didn’t tell my Mama about it until the next day.

“Why did you text me?” she demanded.

“Mama, what could you have done?” I asked. “You’re two hours away.”

“I could have been praying,” she said.

“You would have been worrying,” I replied. “I got him to the hospital and he was OK. But I didn’t want to upset you.”

Truth is, I knew she would have been frantic. This is a woman who will call the sheriff on me if I don’t call her the instant I walk in from going to the grocery store.

I was racked with worry myself and at the time, I didn’t need her freaking out on me to compound my stress and anxiety.

Usually, when the proverbial stuff hits the fan, I am the one who pauses long enough to figure out what to do and then jump in, thinking about all the potential consequences of every action.

Or as my therapist describes it: my severe anxiety makes me hyper-vigilant and causes me to anticipate every possible outcome while trying to plan and overcompensate for them.

It’s loads of fun.

So while I was processing the fact my child was the sickest I had ever seen him, rushing him to the hospital in the middle of a pandemic, it did not occur to me to call or text my mother.

Not at that moment.

I told her the next day, after he was home recovering and I knew he would be fine. The fact that she was spared an alarming text only made her quarrelsome and angry.

“If you wouldn’t tell me my own grandchild was in the hospital what else are you keeping from me?” she wanted to know.

Well, actually, lots of things.

I don’t tell her about things that I know will cause her to worry or make her upset. It’s not out of disrespect or even trying to keep her out of those areas of my life.

It’s because sometimes there are moments where you can’t find the words to process what you’re going through, so you keep it to yourself.

Speaking about it can almost feel like it gives life to some of those fears.



