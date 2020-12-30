Sudie Crouch: Start the new year with a clean slate, resolution or not

Growing up, New Year’s Resolutions were more of a shopping list than a manifesto of change.

“Buy 30 new books, get some Jordache jeans, Reeboks, and some new Duran Duran tapes” often made my list.

No one told me otherwise as my family wasn’t exactly big on making resolutions. This bothered me greatly. I thought there should be great excitement in making these yearly traditions.

“Why don’t you make any New Year’s Resolutions?” I asked Granny once.

She grunted at me. “What for?”

“Don’t you want to change something in the new year?”

She eyed me over her sewing for a second. “I want to change lots of things in the coming year, but me making a list of it ain’t gonna make it happen.”

“But it’s fun.”

“You’ve got a weird idea of what’s fun,” she stated. “Writing stuff out on a piece of paper on January 1st ain’t fun nor will it change anything. Whatever I need to change, I just need to do it.”

I like lists though, always have. I like the idea of planning things out and thinking about what I am going to do and then mulling over the options and how I will execute it. My grandmother, on the other hand, was more of a jump in and get it done kind of gal.

Mama wasn’t a big resolution maker either.

“Don’t you want to quit smoking?” I asked.

“No.”

She didn’t even have to think about it. She didn’t want to quit so she wasn’t making any pretenses of it.

But I sure wanted her to quit.

“Don’t you think it would be a good New Year’s Resolution?” I’d question.

“Not really.”

I’d tell Granny I didn’t know why Mama didn’t want to make this her goal for the coming year.

“Because it needs to be something she’d want to do or it ain’t gonna stick,” Granny stated matter of factly.

“Why doesn’t she want to do it though?” I wailed.

I worried — the smoking upset me. Mama saw the Surgeon General’s warnings just like I did, but she didn’t seem to pay any attention to what they said.

“Let me tell you something, old gal,” Granny began. “People ain’t gonna change something until they are good and ready to. Don’t matter how bad you want them to do it, if they don’t want to do it, they ain’t going to. Leave her be. You make her quit now when she doesn’t want to, and she will start back with a vengeance first chance she gets.”

Granny, to have only finished the third grade of school, had a lot of wisdom in her words.



