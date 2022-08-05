Sudie Crouch: That’s the way we’ve always done it

Someone made a comment the other day that made me grimace — hard.

No, it had nothing to do with my age or my weight.

It was a phrase that is innocent enough, as the one saying it usually means it’s harkening to tradition and values. “That’s the way we’ve always done it.”

I tried not to have a visceral reaction but I couldn’t help it; if my mouth doesn’t say it, my face definitely will.

Usually they join forces to conspire against my better sense and betray me.

But this time, I felt my face twist the minute I heard the phrase and I recoiled as if I’d been struck.

“We’ve done it that way for as long as I’ve been here” was the second verse of this familiar hymn.

Not sure if it was uttered as a mea culpa or a notion of pride, but just because something was done a certain way for a long time doesn’t mean it’s right.

So many questions ran through my mind as a response to this line of thinking but I didn’t even know which one to ask first.

We can get so stuck in a rut that we may think just because that’s the way we’ve done something for a while that it makes it a good thing.

Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result — this can apply to a lot of situations.

“It’s kind of a tradition,” I was told.

Tradition is great. It is. But sometimes, we cling to those long-worn ceremonies and have no idea how they got started or why we still do them.

Doing things the same old way, just because of tradition, is not honoring anything. It’s merely going through the motions, free of any respect or tribute.

I wonder how many things we’ve clung to out of that servitude to tradition that needed to change.

By sticking with those antiquated approaches, we may find ourselves boxed in with nowhere to change or grow.

When we can’t change, we get really stuck, and that can sometimes mean, we get left behind, too.

I think of all those businesses who were resistant to moving towards virtual and remote work during the pandemic over the last few years; a few had some struggles, but some adapted easily because they leaned into the change and didn’t focus on how they had always done things.



