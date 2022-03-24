Sudie Crouch: An un-bear-able task for a pup

Mia doesn’t know it yet, but the German Shepherd puppy has a big role awaiting her.

“Has Mia seen a bear yet?” I asked the other day.

“I don’t think so,” Lamar answered.

I am quite curious as to what her response will be.

So far, she hasn’t figured out that every animal venturing into the yard isn’t here to play or adore her.

Mia’s playful curiosity makes her think everything is a potential friend. That may change when she finds out the main job Pumpkin has assigned to her.

After being the baby for years, Punk found herself tending to Doodle when they were left as the only two pups after we lost Pepper, Venus, and Roubaix all within a month one summer.

The Border Collie never really had aspirations of being the lead dog; her life’s ambition is for all of us to be within her field of vision so she knows where we are. Her puppy months were spent nipping at Cole’s heels and having a fit when he got out of her invisible boundary line that only she knew.

She’s never been one that liked confrontations either, and often tried to avoid the evil beagle’s histrionics.

No, my Punky Brewster is a herder, not a fighter.

In no way does that mean my sweet girl is a coward though.

One night, not long after she and a five-month-old Doodle became our only pups, Pumpkin’s mettle was put to the test.

The girls woke us up, and we assumed they just needed to go out. Lamar has puppy potty duty, so he slipped on his shoes and headed out the back door with the girls.

A few minutes later, Doodle came tearing back in and tried to squeeze her chubby, puppy body under the bed. When she discovered she couldn’t fit, she crawled under the foot of the covers and up to the top, burrowing under my pillow where she whined and shook hysterically.

“Mama!”

What in the world was going on? I thought as I ran towards my child.

“I think Angel had an accident in here,” he said, calling her by her given name as he pointed to the quickly growing puddle.

Why would she have an accident inside if Lamar was letting them out? I knew the pittie-mix was scared of the dark but that was unlike her.

Where were Lamar and Pumpkin?

“Cole, go in there with Doodle,” I said, my fear growing.

It was dark and three had gone out and only one had come in, promptly had an accident, and then ran to hide in the bed. This did not bode well.



