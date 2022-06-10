Sudie Crouch: We need to embrace the yuck

I’m all about trying to have a positive attitude.

I understand how important gratitude is. I’ve been trained in and studied positive psychology for the last three years.

I have a strong grasp on the power of our mindset and perspective and how important it is to look for those moments and glimmers of hope and joy.

So I am on board with all of these aspects and aware of how helpful they can be when we’re reframing those negative situations we encounter.

It’s called reframing because we’re shifting the framework of the situation ever so slightly, like with a camera, to cut the yucky stuff out and to only focus on the pretty and the good stuff.

Again — I get the reasons why we do this and how it can be helpful.

I do.

But I also am one who thinks sometimes, we just need to really embrace the yuck.

I’ve grown a bit weary of the toxic positivity I’ve seen floating around the last few years, where things get a pastel washing with those reframes that make you feel like there’s something wrong with you for saying or even thinking that things are not all rainbows and puppies.

I’ve never been one for saying things are great when they aren’t, or for not speaking my truth, despite how uncomfortable it may make someone feel.

It’s hereditary, this whole inability to pretend things are hunky-dory when they’re not, a direct genetic trait from the Redhead Prime herself.

So I am proposing we embrace the yuck.

That doesn’t mean we enjoy it, or even go out looking for yucky stuff to experience.

Not by a long shot.

What it does mean is we stop saying things are fine, when they aren’t; rather than smiling and nodding, we speak up.

We are going to acknowledge that things are not the way we want them to be, and yet somehow, we’re going to be OK with that.

It’s practicing the concept of radical acceptance in a way, where we just accept the fact that sometimes, things are yucky and there may not be anything we can do about it.

We sit with it and acknowledge it, and rather than trying to fake our way through the emotions of it, we just accept that the yuck is. At least for a moment.

I really believe this is so important right now.

I was speaking with someone about this the other day. I asked them how they had been and they said truthfully, “I’m exhausted.”

I asked them if they needed to sleep.

“No. Sleep won’t help this. I’m exhausted from–” they gestured with their hand — “everything. Stuff. It’s just tiring. You know?”

I did know.



