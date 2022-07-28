Sudie Crouch: Weigh your words wisely before speaking

I’ve long known that our words had power and we needed to be careful of what we say.

It definitely doesn’t mean I’m perfect — far from it, in fact.

But it does mean that I’ve tried to consider the way my words may land when I say them and how those words may be received.

I do this in my work life constantly.

Knowing that the way our words are received can largely be based on the receiver’s perception can make us aware of those sayings and phrases that may not mean the same to everyone.

I may not know a person’s background when I’m talking to them, so I have to make sure what I say may not be offensive or taken in a way I did not intend.

I’m careful about what I say, but still, I stumble. And, when I stumble, I mean I go tumbling.

Especially in those moments where I carelessly say something and don’t realize who may hear it.

Like I did one day when I commented on how Doodle liked to get in the crate and pull the door closed to give herself a break from Mia.

The pittie-mix has been an amazing mother to the German shepherd puppy, thinking Mia is indeed her own. But Doodle has also always been a bit selfish when it comes to her rest and how she likes to ease into her day.

Unlike the herd dogs, Doodle is not one who starts the day with gusto, preferring to take a quick jaunt outside and then sleeping a bit longer.

Mia does not understand why her mama doesn’t want to play or at the very least cuddle and will paw at Doodle, begging her to come out of the crate.

Doodle refuses and nestles down in her cushion a bit deeper to let Mia know she’s not going anywhere.

“I don’t blame you, Boo,” I said one morning. “You just need a break from Mia. It’s totally understandable.”

I didn’t think anything of it.

We had joked about how Doodle thinks she is truly Mia’s mom and how at the same time she adores her but she also doesn’t know what to do with a wild puppy that likes to roll around on her all the time.

I surely didn’t think my own child would take it in a negative light.

“Did you feel that way about me?” he asked.

I stopped in my tracks.

I had never, not ever, felt that way about my child.

Not once did I ever feel like I needed a break from him and I gladly took him everywhere with me.



