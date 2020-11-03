Sudie Crouch: When life gets hard, find your grit and keep going

Granny’s favorite phrase. “It’s good to struggle.” has been coming to mind again.

It’s a phrase she repeated for practically every situation and it is a phrase I loathed with every fiber of my being.

When we went through a very stressful, challenging situation shortly after Cole was born, rather than offer empathy or sympathy — two things she lacked profusely — she repeated her phrase to me.

“You’ll be alright,” she stated matter-of-factly. “It’s good for y’all to struggle; it’ll bring you closer.”

“We’re good, I don’t need to be closer to Lamar,” I said. “I want to stop with the constant nightmares.”

Those tough situations were things a lot of people are probably facing now.

Job loss, housing concerns, and just fear of how to get by day to day. And we had a newborn on top of it. We didn’t know how we were going to survive, only that we had to.

Granny telling me daily it was good to struggle wore on my nerves. How could she be so cold-hearted to what we were going through? Did she not care?

I was her only grandchild — Cole her great-grandchild.

We were facing what seemed to be not just one, but several insurmountable obstacles all at once.

And her idea of words of comfort and peace were, “It’s good to struggle?”

She thought it was somehow a badge of honor, to have struggled and gone through trials and tribulations. She spoke of them often with pride.

In some ways, she probably felt like it made her tougher, stronger, but I also wonder if it made her bitter and maybe hard-hearted.

Her saying always annoyed me, much like that ‘pull yourself up by the bootstraps’ phrase that floats around now.

Not everyone has a bootstrap; some people may not even have a shoe.

That’s how we felt at that time.

We were scared. Worried.

You can be doing everything right in the world and still have the rug yanked out from under you and not have the first clue how you will move forward.

It wasn’t the struggle that made you stronger; it was the sheer digging and clawing your way of the abyss.

There were plenty of times I didn’t know what to do, but I didn’t give up.

I couldn’t.

I thought stubbornness or stupidity was what kept me going but I was wrong. It was something entirely different. Grit.

Grit is what makes the difference between those that make it, come hell or highwater, and those who give up.

There’s nothing wrong with giving up sometimes either. I think that is some insane notion of continuing to do something, when you know it is a lose-lose situation.



