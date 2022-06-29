2022 Forsyth County News All-County Girls Lacrosse Team
Player of the Year
Emma Claire Seaney Sr. North Forsyth
A key part in facilitating Raider’s attack from midfield with 53 goals.
Coach of the Year
Robert Kienle, North Forsyth
Led North Forsyth to a 15-4 record, and helped reach the program's first-ever playoff berth and a playoff victory.
First Team
A: Lauren Gray, Jr. Lambert
Presbyterian College commit scored 44 goals and dished out 29 assists.
A: Ellie Kotanian, Jr. Lambert
Led the Longhorns with 61 goals scored.
A: Ella Gilbert, Jr. North Forsyth
Led the Raiders with 16 assists and second in goals scored with 40.
A: Mikaela Barbeiri, Sr. West Forsyth
Montevallo University signee mustered in 53 goals and 22 assists.
M: Peyton Davis, Jr. North Forsyth
Led the Raiders in ground balls (38) and draw controls (68).
M: Hallie McDaniel, Sr. Denmark
2022 2nd team all-state with 78 goals, 24 assists, 33 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers, and 65 draw controls.
M: Jenna Burrow, Sr. West Forsyth
Liberty University's commit led the Wolverines in goals (78).
M: Kate Dominick, So. South Forsyth
War Eagles Team Offensive-MVP, Led the team in Goals (57) Assists (25), Draw Controls (45), Ground Balls (30), and (22) caused Turnovers.
D: Maggie McGinley, Sr. South Forsyth
2022 2nd Team All-State, SFHS Team Defensive-MVP, 7 GB, 9 Caused Turnovers.
D: Keila Reid, Jr. West Forsyth
The junior led the Wolverines in caused turnovers with 24.
D: Kennedy Dean, Jr. Lambert
Leads the county and is second in the state in caused turnovers (46).
D: Kaitlyn Peppers, Sr. North Forsyth
Senior had 31 ground balls.
Goalie: Emma Anderson, Jr. West Forsyth
Gardner Webb signee totaled 152 Saves breaking her previous school record.
Second Team
A: Allie Majors, Jr. South Forsyth
War Eagles’ team scholar-athlete. First-year captain and on-field play-caller.
A: Maya White- So. Forsyth Central
Leads the Bulldogs in assists (15).
A: Hannah Savage, Jr. West Forsyth
Presbyterian College commit finished with 48 goals and 21 assists.
A: Morgan Carr, Jr. Forsyth Central,
Second in team with goals (36) and assists (11).
M: Ansley Athey, Jr. West Forsyth
Upcoming Senior finished with 45 Goals 13 Assists 65 Draw controls.
M: Noelle Kirley, Jr. West Forsyth.
Led the Wolverines with 18 Assists.
M: Hadley Bates, Sr. Lambert
Senior finished with 28 goals, 14 assists, and 54 ground balls.
M: Ansley Young, Jr. Denmark,
Junior finished with 34 goals, 16 assists, 40 ground balls,17 draw controls, and 43 caused turnovers.
D: Piper Knapp, So. West Forsyth
Had 20 caused turnovers.
D: Ally Hayes, Sr. Denmark
Senior finished the season with 22 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers.
D: Ansley LeCoultre, Jr. Forsyth Central
Anchor Central's defense.
D: Erin Cervasio, So. Denmark
Sophomore finished with 23 ground balls, and 15 caused turnovers.
Goalie: Danielle Serbinski, Sr. South Forsyth
Manhattan College commit has a 41% Save Percentage and a season-high in 13 saves vs Roswell.