2022 Forsyth County News All-County Girls Lacrosse Team
2022 Forsyth County News All-County Girls Lacrosse Team

Player of the Year 

Emma Claire Seaney Sr. North Forsyth

A key part in facilitating Raider’s attack from midfield with 53 goals.

Coach of the Year

Robert Kienle, North Forsyth

Led North Forsyth to a 15-4 record, and helped reach the program's first-ever playoff berth and a playoff victory.

First Team

A: Lauren Gray, Jr. Lambert 

Presbyterian College commit scored 44 goals and dished out 29 assists. 

A: Ellie Kotanian, Jr. Lambert 

Led the Longhorns with 61 goals scored.

A: Ella Gilbert, Jr. North Forsyth

Led the Raiders with 16 assists and second in goals scored with 40.

A: Mikaela Barbeiri, Sr. West Forsyth 

Montevallo University signee mustered in 53 goals and 22 assists.  

M: Peyton Davis, Jr. North Forsyth 

Led the Raiders in ground balls (38) and draw controls (68).

M: Hallie McDaniel, Sr. Denmark 

2022 2nd team all-state with 78 goals, 24 assists, 33 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers, and 65 draw controls.

M: Jenna Burrow, Sr. West Forsyth

Liberty University's commit led the Wolverines in goals (78).

M: Kate Dominick, So. South Forsyth 

War Eagles Team Offensive-MVP, Led the team in Goals (57) Assists (25), Draw Controls (45), Ground Balls (30), and (22) caused Turnovers. 

D: Maggie McGinley, Sr. South Forsyth 

2022 2nd Team All-State, SFHS Team Defensive-MVP, 7 GB, 9 Caused Turnovers.

D: Keila Reid, Jr. West Forsyth

The junior led the Wolverines in caused turnovers with 24.

D: Kennedy Dean, Jr. Lambert 

Leads the county and is second in the state in caused turnovers (46). 

D: Kaitlyn Peppers, Sr. North Forsyth

Senior had 31 ground balls.

Goalie: Emma Anderson, Jr. West Forsyth

Gardner Webb signee totaled 152 Saves breaking her previous school record.

Second Team

A: Allie Majors, Jr. South Forsyth

War Eagles’ team scholar-athlete. First-year captain and on-field play-caller. 

A: Maya White- So. Forsyth Central

Leads the Bulldogs in assists (15).

A: Hannah Savage, Jr. West Forsyth

Presbyterian College commit finished with 48 goals and 21 assists. 

A: Morgan Carr, Jr. Forsyth Central, 

Second in team with goals (36) and assists (11).

M: Ansley Athey, Jr. West Forsyth 

Upcoming Senior finished with 45 Goals 13 Assists 65 Draw controls.

M: Noelle Kirley, Jr. West Forsyth.  

Led the Wolverines with 18 Assists. 

M: Hadley Bates, Sr. Lambert

Senior finished with 28 goals, 14 assists, and 54 ground balls.

M: Ansley Young, Jr. Denmark, 

Junior finished with 34 goals, 16 assists, 40 ground balls,17 draw controls, and 43 caused turnovers. 

D: Piper Knapp, So. West Forsyth

Had 20 caused turnovers. 

D: Ally Hayes, Sr. Denmark

Senior finished the season with  22 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers.

D: Ansley LeCoultre, Jr. Forsyth Central 

Anchor Central's defense.

D: Erin Cervasio, So. Denmark

Sophomore finished with 23 ground balls, and 15 caused turnovers.

Goalie: Danielle Serbinski, Sr. South Forsyth

Manhattan College commit has a 41% Save Percentage and a season-high in 13 saves vs Roswell. 