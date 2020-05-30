2020 ALL-COUNTY CO-GYMNAST OF THE YEAR: Sarah Wilson, Denmark

Sarah Wilson might not have ended her high school career the way she wanted.

The spring season was canceled just three meets into the gymnastics season, one day before the annual Forsyth County Championship meet, and about a month ahead of the state meet.

Still, when Wilson reflects on her two years at Denmark High School, she'll remember her stellar junior season, one where she captured Class 1A-5A individual state championships in all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, helping the Danes to a second-place finish in their first year as a program.

“It was really disappointing, honestly. I know that we had a good team this year, and I was looking forward to competing at state and the rest of the season, because I know that this is my last high school year," Wilson said. "But on that note, I did end the year how I wanted to last year, so I’m glad I got that opportunity last year.”