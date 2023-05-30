2022-23 Forsyth County News Boys Swimmer of the Year: Ryan Case, Denmark

“It feels great; I’ve worked hard for it," Case said of being named the best in the county. "I wanted to win something. and [now] it feels good to win something."



Case concluded his last season as a Dane with an exceptional performance. He won the 50 free at the county meet with a personal best of 21.20, but in the Class 7A state championship, he beat it again with a time of 21.02 to finish runner-up.

On the relay side of things, Case was a part of the 400 free relay team that won county and placed fourth at state. He was also a part of the 200 free relay team that won county and came in runner-up at state.

“I loved it, everything came together at state, at county, just like senior recognition," Case said. "I wouldn't change anything. It was the best it could be.

“As a team, we did really well. We lost some seniors last year that hurt the depth a little bit, but overall, we beat expectations.”

Case loves the county meets due to with every team cramming along the pool’s edges and screaming encouragement, along with competing against peers from other schools. However, the relay that he’ll remember most fondly came at the state meet.

“Everyone at county, you’re friends with them," Case said. "At county, you get to race and have fun with them. It's still a competition and everything, but since you know them, it’s like a fun competition unlike state where it's a true head-to-head competition.”

There is one place where Case hopes he can maximize his swimming skills, and that is Catawba College.

“I really love the school, and there’s a lot of international kids on the team," Case said. "I took AP Spanish, so it’s going to be cool for me to communicate with them. I want to accomplish helping out the team. The conference that I’m in there’s two teams that are pretty dang good, [so] we want to take down at least one of them this year.”