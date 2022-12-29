2022 Forsyth County News Volleyball Player of the Year: Dominae Jordan, Denmark

“Overall the team's success helped me with my success, I can only be as good as my teammates allowed me to be,” Denmark volleyball star Dominae Jordan said.

In Jordan's senior season at Denmark, she compiled 469 kills and nearly as many serve receptions (458), while adding 385 digs, 69 aces, and 36 blocks. She was crowned Region 6-7A Player of the Year, becoming the first player in Denmark history to reach 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs — marks she reached during her junior campaign.

Adding to her list of accolades, she is the 2022 Forsyth County News Volleyball Player of the Year.

“Honestly it’s a huge honor,” Jordan said on the FCN award. "Starting off in the program in my freshman year, it’s never something I thought I would achieve, but now I’m able to achieve. It’s incredible. I’m super blessed.”

It was a good season for the Denmark volleyball team. They improved from finishing 1-5 in the region last year to going 4-1 this season.

“The overall expectation for this season was to always be better than last year and always be better in whichever situation comes across,” Jordan said. "I feel like if you have the right mindset and the right chemistry on and off the court a lot will be achievable.

“The team support helped me in every situation they could. Whether it was helping me with my passes or giving me the right sets, they always help me to get where I need to."

There was a game in which Jordan has fond memories of playing in a Danes uniform, a 3-2 victory over West Forsyth.

“That was a fun competitive game," Jordan said. "It was great competition from both sides. The competition on edge games where it’s back and forth and it’s really anyone’s outcome — that’s my favorite game. Who wants it more for that last point.”

Asked about her playing style, Jordan said, “It’s overall competitive. I really hate losing more than I like to win, so when [there’s] an opportunity to compete I’m going to take a full swing at it. There’s more that comes to competing other than skill — it’s leadership and communication."