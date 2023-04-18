Baseball: Danes outlast Bulldogs in extra-innings thriller

Yet, the result was Denmark, which recently wrapped up its third straight Region 6-7A championship, winning 15-14 to sweep the season series against Central and extend its winning streak to nine games.

Reaching that result was anything but ordinary.

It took Central erasing a six-run deficit, Denmark tying the game in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings, then scoring three runs in the ninth to secure the win.

"There weren't any winners or losers tonight," Denmark coach Jamie Corr said. "Both teams came out and did exactly what they had to do for the playoffs. We got to throw a lot of arms, we got to see guys in certain situations, and in a game that goes nine innings, our hitters got a lot of at-bats."

The game might not have meant much on paper. Denmark was guaranteed the No. 1 seed in the region even with a loss, while Central had already locked up the No. 2 seed no matter what happened.

That could explain why a star-studded pitching matchup between Denmark's Francesco Capocci (University of North Carolina signee) and Central's Alex Hernandez (Georgia Tech commit) ended up fizzling out after just two innings.

Daniel Smith started the game with a long double that one-hopped off the outfield wall, then scored two batters later on an error. Josh Gibbs collected his first of three hits with an RBI single, and suddenly, the Bulldogs had a 2-0 lead.

"We've played all year with a lot on the line and a lot of adrenaline," Corr said. "When you don't have that, you might get some mixed performances. We saw that out of a couple guys tonight."

Denmark opened the home half of the first inning with three straight batters drawing walks, the first of which came home to score after Cam Kenney drew a bases-loaded walk.

After playing to a 5-5 tie, the Danes broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning, one fueled by four hit batsmen. Aiden Boileau added a two-run single, and Landon Armstrong drove in Boileau to make it 11-5.

Central batted around in the sixth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and collecting six runs on three hits and six walks, capped by an RBI single by Brandon Semple to tie the game and Braden Wudi scoring on a wild pitch to give the Bulldogs a 12-11 lead.

Gibbs took over in relief for the Bulldogs, galvanizing an already electric Central dugout by striking out two of the first three batters he faced, ending with a slider that froze Ryan Schneider for strike three.

Gibbs pitched three innings of one-hit relief and striking out six. His only mistake came when he issued a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Garrett Powers drew the four-pitch walk, then advanced to second on a groundout by Geno Goralski and took third on a wild pitch before scoring the tying run on an errant throw down the left-field line.

Central manufactured a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning, as Abhay Raheja laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Jake Walther to second base but ended up reaching base after Krish Kothari tried to apply the tag and lost control of the ball.

Smith laid down a bunt of his own, which rolled perfectly between the third-base line and the pitcher's mound to give Central the bases loaded with nobody out. Back-to-back singles by Hernandez and Kole McGlumphy made it 14-12.

But Boileau was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, then Powers' sacrifice bunt was misplayed and gave Denmark two runners on base as the lineup turned over.

Brycen Wagoner struck out Goralski looking, bringing up Kyle Henley, who knocked a two-run single into left field to score Powers and pinch-runner Nolan Mitchell.

Wagoner intentionally walked Capocci, which led to Chris Bradburn lifting an opposite-field single into right field to score Henley and give the Danes a walk-off victory.

Boileau finished 2-for-4 for Denmark, driving in three runs and scoring once. Goralski reached base three times atop the Danes' lineup, scoring three times and notching an RBI triple in the second inning.

Smith led the Bulldogs offensively, going 3-for-4 and reaching base five times — once on a walk and again on a hit batsmen — while Walther walked four times and scored twice.

Denmark (25-5, 13-2) will host North Cobb in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, while Central (17-10, 10-5) will welcome Cherokee to the Boneyard in Round 1.

"All in all, I'm very proud of the effort for fighting until the end," Corr said, "and I wish Central the best of luck in the playoffs."