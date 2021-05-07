Baseball: Davenport’s game-winning double sends Denmark to Elite Eight

Every baseball player has dreamed of being at the plate with runners in scoring position, facing a full count and a chance to win the game.

In Denmark’s winner-take-all game against North Gwinnett on Thursday, Teddy Davenport got to live out the moment. He said he thought about nothing other than doing his job and getting the winning run in.

He delivered.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Davenport drove the ball deep into center field, breaking a tie and scoring the game-winning runs in Denmark’s 7-3 win to send the Danes to the Elite Eight.

“I feel like I’m seeing it well,” Davenport said. “But really it’s our whole line up right now. We’re locked in.”