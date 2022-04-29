Baseball: Denmark drops Game 3 slugfest to North Gwinnett

North Gwinnett opened with a six-run first inning Thursday and Denmark could never recover, falling 11-6 in a decisive Game 3 that featured 28 combined hits.

North Gwinnett scored all of its runs in the first with two outs, rallying for two walks and three hits. Denmark got on the board with back-to-back doubles in the bottom half of the frame, courtesy of Connor McGinn and Francesco Capocci, then added another run in the second inning with a McGinn sacrifice fly.

But the Bulldogs answered with two runs in the third and three more in the fifth to grow the lead to 11-2. Kyle Henley led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, then McGinn and Chris Bradburn each followed with an RBI double, and Hayden Fox scored Brody Wheeler on and RBI groundout, which marked the final runs of the game.

Denmark finishes its season 22-11.