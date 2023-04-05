Baseball: Denmark shines in doubleheader sweep

Newton’s Rome Mays collected the first hit of the afternoon with a single. Danes starting pitcher Garrett Powers tried to pick him off on three consecutive throws, but Mays did a great job returning back to first. He then took a gamble and stole second base.

However, a strikeout and a groundout ended the inning.

On the first two pitches, the Danes made contact with the baseball, but they couldn’t muster up a base hit, as they started with two outs. But two walks and a hit by pitch gave the Danes some life by loading the bases.

Newton gave up another walk, allowing the Danes to score their first run, and then on a wild pitch, Chris Bradburn touched home plate for a 2-0 lead.

The Danes got into another bases-loaded situation, thanks to some stolen bases and Kyle Henley drawing a walk. The Danes punched in a run as Francesco Capocci grounded into fielder's choice, with Powers running home to tack on another run.

It was evident the Danes were confident in their swings as the game progressed.

Jason Williams produced a sac fly, and Parker Johnson scored on a wild pitch.

The Danes offense started to slow down but their defense was on point, limiting Newton to just two hits heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Things started to pick back up for the Danes. Newton handed Henley an intentional walk to again load the bases. Shortly after, Anthony Biondo recorded an RBI single, allowing Powers to score his second run.

Denmark tried to take advantage of another bases-loaded opportunity when Powers got hit by a pitch, but a flyout prevented the Danes from adding more runs.

Danes pitcher Jonathon Langefels came out of the bullpen to deliver a strikeout to end the game.

Denmark stole a total of eight bases, with Geno Goralski collecting two of them. Powers led the Danes in hits by going 2-for-3.

Game 2: Denmark 8, Plainfield North (Illinois) 2

Denmark was also victorious in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader, as the Danes got the job done — slowly but surely — to defeat Plainfield North (Illinois) 8-2.

The Danes opened the game by loading the bases after Chris Bradburn got hit by a pitch, but the Danes could not use it to their advantage as Cam Kenney and Aiden Boileau got out.

Beyond that, there wasn’t too much going on. Every time the Danes had a runner on third base, Plainfield North was clutch to retire the inning.

In the fourth inning, Geno Goralski broke the scoring slump by hitting the ball straight up the middle to Plainfield North's center fielder, bringing in Parker Johnson.

Bradburn chipped in by collecting an RBI single with Goralski running in from second base. Following that, Kenney produced his second hit of the afternoon, and Garrett Powers jogged to home plate to push the Danes ahead 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nolan Mitchell tacked on a run on Johnson’s sacrifice bunt.

In the next inning, Plainfield North finally got on the board. John St. Clair sent a fastball out of Denmark’s field for a home run that also brought in teammate Joe Guiliano to cut the deficit to 4-2.

After posting a double, Kenney reached third base on a wild pitch, Shortly after, he scored as the ball rolled toward Denmark’s dugout.

Later, Mitchell scored his second run on Johnson’s single.

The Danes (19-5) were riding the momentum, and Goralski added more with a two-run homer for an 8-2 lead.