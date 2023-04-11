Baseball: Denmark tops South Forsyth, inches closer to region title

“We don’t take any win for granted," Denmark’s head coach Jamie Corr said describing his team's excellent region play. "You got to come out in this region and play good baseball every day, because — top to bottom – anybody can beat anybody any given night.”

No. 6 Denmark (22-5, 10-2) and South Forsyth (16-11, 7-5) collected hits in the first two innings but couldn’t get a runner to third base, resulting in the frames ending scoreless.

It wasn’t until the third inning, the Danes became the first team to get something on the scoreboard.

After getting a pair of fastballs, Georgia Tech signee Kyle Henley was on time with his swing to get a hit that reached War Eagles left fielder Bayler Duncan. Jack White, who had come in as a pinch runner following Aiden Boileau's double, raced home for a 1-0 lead.

Denmark was feeding off of South Forsyth’s pitcher Ty Bayer's struggles on the mound in the fifth, as he gave the visitors a bases-loaded situation from walks.

Henley was next up to bat, and he didn’t disappoint once again. On the third pitch, he got a single and reached second on an error that allowed Nolan Mitchell to score.

“Kyle is a complete offensive threat," Corr said of Henley's performance. "He can get on base with a bunt; he draws walks; and he can hit for power. On the bases, he causes threats, because he makes the pitcher think about him, which gets the next hitter some better pitching.”

On the play, Garrett Powers tried his luck by attempting to get to home plate, as well, but the War Eagles quickly got the ball to the catcher for a double play.

The War Eagles were eyeing to break their scoring slump, as they loaded the bases, with Cohen Rogers doubling before Duncan and Payton Cardarette drew walks.

Facing the tough spot with one out, Francesco Capocci demonstrated why he was the 2022 Forsyth County News Pitcher of the Year by delivering two strikeouts to keep South Forsyth scoreless heading into the sixth inning.

“We’re built off of pitching and defense," Corr said. "Our pitching has been lights out, and we got a lot of guys to go to in the bullpen.”

Bayer and the War Eagles defense did their jobs by recording a quick inning to turn the ball over in the seventh for their last chance to bat.

Capocci was still in a groove in the final frame, though, recording back-to-back strikeouts. Second baseman Jason Williams then scooped up a grounder and tossed it to his first baseman, Makai Day, to secure the win.

Denmark can lock up the region's No. 1 seed with a victory April 12 at West Forsyth. Meanwhile, South Forsyth will look to stay in the hunt for the league's second seed when it travels the same night to Milton.