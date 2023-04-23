Baseball: Denmark wears down North Cobb in 1st-round sweep

However, the Warriors plated the first runs of the series in the top of the third inning against Danes ace Francesco Capocci. Last year, the North Carolina signee was on the mound when North Gwinnett topped Denmark in Game 1 by a 3-1 margin.

The Danes offense, though, responded to the Warriors' two-run frame by putting up a huge eight-spot in the bottom of the inning. Capocci kicked off the scoring with a three-run homer and capped the outburst with a sacrifice fly.

“You’ve got to answer the bell,” Denmark head coach Jamie Corr said. “This is playoff baseball. You know every single team you play is good. North Cobb, of course, we knew was an incredible offense. They came, and they swung it. One through nine, they hit the ball all day long.

“We knew that no matter what they did, we were going to have to answer offensively and do our part.”

The offense certainly did that ... and then some.

In two games that followed similar scripts, Denmark pulled away late to earn double-digit wins over North Cobb — 14-4 in six innings and 15-4, respectively, Saturday at home.

“I thought we did a great job at the plate of taking what they were giving us,” Corr said of the offensive eruptions, which included 31 total hits. “We were able to sit back on pitches and hit base hits up the middle instead of having everybody popping out.

“We took advantage of getting some guys on base, and we came through with some big doubles by the middle of our order.”

Leadoff hitter Geno Goralski and No. 2 hitter Kyle Henley set the table all day for the Danes, while 3-hole hitter Capocci cleaned it off throughout the day.

Goralski, one of the best freshman bats in the area, went 6-for-8 with three doubles, a walk and six runs scored. Henley, a Georgia Tech signee, finished 3-for-6, drew two walks and was hit by a pitch.

“We’re very lucky at the top of our order to have back-to-back leadoff hitters,” Corr said. “We go Geno and Kyle back-to-back, and that’s a really hard thing for the opposing pitcher to face right away. Geno does a great job of hitting the ball to all fields, and Kyle is just such an offensive weapon. He gets on in a multitude of ways.”

Capocci drove in a whopping nine runs on the day.

After bringing in four in the third inning of Game 1 alone, the senior added an RBI single in the sixth for a 12-4 advantage. In the second game, Capocci added a sac fly in the first, an RBI single in the fourth, a walk in the sixth and a two-run double in the seventh.

On the mound, Capocci and Game 2 starter Makai Day each overcame a pair of rough innings. However, they limited North Cobb to two runs in each of those four frames.

“I think they have confidence that when they do get in jams, if they throw a low strike, we’ll roll a double play. Or if they spot a ball on the outer half and induce a fly ball, our guys can run it down,” Corr said of pitchers. “They have confidence that they don’t have to make incredible pitches. Just throw to the location, and our guys will help behind them.”

A two-run sixth inning kept the Warriors within striking distance during the opener, but the Danes once again responded quickly, ending the contest early by scoring six times in the bottom of the frame.

Playing as the home team in the second contest, North Cobb trailed before taking its first turn at bat after Denmark manufactured a run in the top of the first. Goralski doubled, Henley bunted him over and Capocci lofted his sac fly to give the Danes a lead they would never relinquish.

“It’s big,” Corr said of jumping out early. “Make teams play from behind. We’ll do anything we can to get a lead. We’ll play small ball early if we have to, just to get on the board first. That changes the way the other team kind of approaches their offense.”

No. 5 Denmark (27-5) extended its lead to 4-0 in the second inning only to see the visitors cut the deficit in half during the third.

However, the same problem plagued the Warriors in Game 2, as the Danes refused to allow any shutdown innings.

In response to the third-inning uprising, Denmark immediately restored its four-run lead. When the Warriors plated two more in the fifth, narrowing the gap to 6-4, the Danes answered with five runs in the sixth and removed all doubt with a four-spot in the seventh.

With the sweep, Denmark doesn't have to worry about bouncing back from a split two days later and can instead turn its attention to Dacula, which swept Norcross Saturday on the road. The ninth-ranked Falcons will face the Danes in an April 28 doubleheader.

“The Saturday-Monday series, you do want to have Sunday off both physically and mentally,” Corr said. “Now, they don’t have to prepare for a Monday game. They can regroup, see who wins on the other side and get ready for our next opponent.”