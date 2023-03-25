Baseball: Denmark beats Forsyth Central, breaks tie atop region standings

On a sunny Friday afternoon, the top two teams of Region 6-7A faced off, as ninth-ranked Forsyth Central traveled over to face No. 5 Denmark.
The Danes defense was on point, limiting the Bulldogs to one run. Meanwhile, Denmark poured on runs in four consecutive innings, including a four-run sixth, to earn an 8-1 win.
In the top of the first, Bulldogs shortstop Josh Gibbs grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Daniel Smith’s speed allowed him to score.
Turning over to Denmark — who entered having won five region games in a row — took no time getting a run in itself. On the first pitch to North Carolina signee Francesco Capocci, he reached first base on an error and brought in Geno Goralski.
After a scoreless second inning, Danes senior Kyle Henley ripped the ball straight to Central’s center fielder Smith for a single in the third. Alex Hernandez tried to pick him off, but the ball was too high for Central’s first baseman to grab. Henley raced all the way home on the error to put Denmark ahead 2-1.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Landon Armstrong got caught stealing second. While Central was worrying about getting him out, Cam Kenney scored on a steal of home plate.
During the next frame, Denmark (15-4, 7-1) had the bases loaded after Capocci received an intentional walk. Chris Bradburn recorded a sac fly on a 2-1 count. With the run, the Danes had scored single runs in three consecutive innings to grow the lead to 4-1.
Things only got worse for the Bulldogs (12-6, 6-2) in the sixth, as they were struggling to put the Danes away. Aiden Boileau got an RBI double, Goralski collected a two-run single and Henley posted an RBI double.
With an 8-1 lead, Denmark starting pitcher Makai Day retired the first two batters of the night before bringing Krish Kothari out of the bullpen. The senior helped the team get a flyout to end the game.
Day picked up the win for the Danes, as the southpaw allowed just the one run while striking out 11 Bulldogs. Henley led the Danes in hits with two.