Baseball: Denmark beats Forsyth Central, breaks tie atop region standings

On a sunny Friday afternoon, the top two teams of Region 6-7A faced off, as ninth-ranked Forsyth Central traveled over to face No. 5 Denmark.

The Danes defense was on point, limiting the Bulldogs to one run. Meanwhile, Denmark poured on runs in four consecutive innings, including a four-run sixth, to earn an 8-1 win.

Forsyth Central's Daniel Smith returns safely to first base ahead of a tag from Denmark's Francesco Capocci on a pickoff throw during a Region 6-7A matchup. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) In the top of the first, Bulldogs shortstop Josh Gibbs grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Daniel Smith’s speed allowed him to score.

Turning over to Denmark — who entered having won five region games in a row — took no time getting a run in itself. On the first pitch to North Carolina signee Francesco Capocci, he reached first base on an error and brought in Geno Goralski.

After a scoreless second inning, Danes senior Kyle Henley ripped the ball straight to Central’s center fielder Smith for a single in the third. Alex Hernandez tried to pick him off, but the ball was too high for Central’s first baseman to grab. Henley raced all the way home on the error to put Denmark ahead 2-1.