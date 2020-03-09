Baseball: Denmark's bats lead the way in decisive win over Central

Denmark's baseball team powered its way to a decisive intracounty victory on Monday night, scoring eight unanswered runs to down Forsyth Central 8-1 on the road.

The win improves the Danes' overall record to 7-5 overall. The Bulldogs dropped to 6-4.

“I told them it was probably one of the more complete games we've played in regards to throwing strikes,” Denmark coach David Smart said. “I thought we did a good job defending tonight, turning two double plays. I thought we did a great job controlling the running game — That's something we spend a whole lot of time on.

“I'm proud of them. They came out and did a good job today. Central's got a good club. Any time you can get a win in a place like this, it's just nice.”