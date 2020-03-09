Baseball: Denmark's bats lead the way in decisive win over Central

Denmark's baseball team powered its way to a decisive intracounty victory on Monday night, scoring eight unanswered runs to down Forsyth Central 8-1 on the road.
The win improves the Danes' overall record to 7-5 overall. The Bulldogs dropped to 6-4.
“I told them it was probably one of the more complete games we've played in regards to throwing strikes,” Denmark coach David Smart said. “I thought we did a good job defending tonight, turning two double plays. I thought we did a great job controlling the running game — That's something we spend a whole lot of time on.
“I'm proud of them. They came out and did a good job today. Central's got a good club. Any time you can get a win in a place like this, it's just nice.”
But while Denmark got the job done on the basepaths and on
the mound, it was the bats that made the big difference for the Danes late.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the fifth, Logan DeLong and Nic Ferrer
reached on singles. After Jack Kream walked to load the bases with no outs, JJ
Corr got a hold of a fastball off Central pitcher Hunter Darke, sending it over
the left field fence for a game-altering grand slam.
“We're always told to play for our team, you know?” Corr said. “I just tried to hit something good and I got lucky. That's all it was.”
Denmark led 5-1, but the Danes didn’t stop there. Ferrer extended his team’s lead in the sixth with a one-out single that brought in Trevor Bryk, and in the seventh, a Central throwing error and a Carson Russell double made it 8-1. Central finished its night with three errors.
“Baseball's a game of consistency and we weren't very consistent in really any facet of the game tonight,” Central coach Kevin McCollum said. “That's on me, and we'll work to get better at that.”
After Denmark’s Aidan Whillock scored Matthew Cassandra on a single to left in the first, Central responded in the second with its only run of the night, which came courtesy of a solo home run to left from Will Miller. The game stayed knotted up at 1-1 from there until Corr’s slam. Austin Trask and AJ Fiechter also collected hits for the Bulldogs.
Darke took the loss on the mound for Central, allowing five earned runs and striking out three batters over 3 1/3 innings. Smaran Ramanathan, who was instrumental in relief for Denmark last season, earned the win as a starter against Central with six strikeouts over five frames.
“He’s gotten some starts this year and did a great job just filling up the zone with different pitches and kept them off balance a little bit,” Smart said.
Denmark will begin its Region 7-4A schedule Wednesday when it hosts Blessed Trinity. Central will visit Centennial on Thursday before beginning Region 5-7A play against Lambert on Friday.