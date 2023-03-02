Baseball: Denmark walks off against North Paulding in top-5 showdown

Chris Bradburn recorded a walk-off single to complete No. 3 Denmark's 4-3 comeback win over second-ranked North Paulding in a battle between two of the top baseball teams in Class 7A Wednesday in Alpharetta.
Bradburn finished 2-for-4 in the contest, including the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning. His first knock proved to be extremely vital, as well, pushing across the Danes' first two runs and kicking off their rally from a 3-0 deficit.
The Wolfpack pushed across a single run in the first inning and tacked on two more in the second on Payton Doyle's home run.
The two-run blast stood as the only hit Francesco Capocci allowed in seven strong innings. The North Carolina signee racked up 15 strikeouts against the one hit and a solitary walk.
Denmark (7-3) evened the score in the fifth inning on freshman Geno Goralski's first high school homer, setting the stage for Bradburn's heroics to hand North Paulding (6-1) its first loss of the year.