Basketball: Danes pull away from Bulldogs to remain undefeated at home

The Denmark boys basketball team pulled off a 65-38 Region 6-7A victory over Forsyth Central Tuesday at home, where the Danes are now 6-0 on the season.

Denmark's Chad Molloy got the ball rolling in the scoring column by muscling his way to the rim. On the other end, he grabbed the rebound and fed Stefan Davidov, who knocked down a wide-open triple with ease.

Immediately following, Central made a layup.

The Danes recognized that the Bulldogs wanted to attack the paint, so they went to a 2-3 zone, and with the help of Keinan McFarlande protecting the paint, the Danes went on an 8-0.

Caleb Drummer ended the cold streak for the Bulldogs by shooting a mid-range shot, but Denmark came back with a 3-pointer and went up 18-8 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs smothered Vaughn Garcia’s drive to the rim, leaving only one second left on the shot clock. Molloy tried his luck on a 3 with two Bulldogs in his face but missed as the horn sounded.

The highlight of the night was when Sean Patterson threw an alley-oop pass to McFarlande. The 6-foot-10 center finished in style with a reverse dunk to amp up the crowd.

Central's offensive possession was greeted with chirping from the student section. It was Drew Reid’s quick moves to the rim that silenced the student section.

The second quarter was a close one for both teams, as they battled for the lead in scoring. Despite recording seven points each, the Danes went into the locker room up 25-15.

As a result of excellent defensive work, Drummer was able to block Alagi Joof's 3-point attempt, but it still resulted in Brooks Peeler making a mid-range jump shot for the hosts.

It was the Danes who outshined the Bulldogs in the second half by scoring their highest total in a quarter of 24 points to Central’s seven with the help of Davidov's ability to score at will.

In the fourth quarter, drawing fouls kept the Denmark offense afloat. It was when the Danes built a 30-point lead that head coach Tyler Whitlock decided to put in their second- and third-units.



Denmark (14-8, 7-1) will battle Feb. 3 on the road against West Forsyth in search of its fourth straight win. Meanwhile, Central (3-19, 1-7) will face Lambert the same night at home.