Basketball: Davidov, Tolbert connection leads Denmark to 49-46 win

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

Denmark's boys basketball team earned a thrilling win over South Forsyth on Friday, 49-46.

It was Denmark and South's second time meeting this season, and while Denmark ended on the victorious side, it did not go exactly the same.

From the beginning, it was a very tight game, and neither team could get enough separation. Denmark shooting guard Kourtland Tolbert scored the first basket of the game by driving in for the layup. Then on the War Eagles' first possession, forward Baylor Hicks knocked down a corner three.

Hicks was starting to light it up from behind the arc and went on to score nine of South's first 11 points from three.

In the second quarter, Just when Tolbert found some space to dunk the ball to tie the game, two War Eagles rose up to deny him at the rim.

As soon as Denmark turned defense to offense by forcing a turnover, Tolbert came back with revenge to show that would be his last time being denied at the rim on a fast-break dunk, sprinting down the court to throw down one-handed dunk.

As the shot clock winded down, South guard Ethan Underwood got a 1-on-1 matchup with Denmark point guard Jackson Jeter. He started dancing with the ball, then hit a step-back 3-pointer, causing South’s bench to goes bananas while taking the lead back 16-15.

The biggest highlight from the first half is when Tolbert was being tripled in the paint and still got the basket to go in the hoop. Tolbert fueled the Danes’ offense scoring six straight possessions. He went on to score 10 points in the quarter, which was more than South's whole team with eight points.

South and Denmark went into the locker tied 19-19.

When both teams hit the floor for the third quarter, Tolbert came back again and attacked the rim. This time he threw down a tomahawk dunk on the fast break.

On the other end of the court, the War Eagles looked to grow their lead. South forward Jackson Spitzer backed down in the post and hit a skyhook to regain the lead 26-25.

The biggest play for South came when Ethan Underwood drained a three in front of Avery Barnett's face to grow the lead 33-27.

In the fourth quarter, the connection between Tolbert and Stefan Davidov was off the charts. They were determined to not let this game slip away.

“For four years in Denmark we’ve had great teams, but this team has the best chemistry,” Denmark coach Tyler Whitlock said. “Definitely between Stefan and Kourtland. They feed off each other, feed off of energy, challenging each other every day in practice, so it's great to see them clicking.”



Davidov scored a team-high of 20 points. Tolbert finished the game with 16 points.

Denmark [11-11, 5-4 Region 6-7A] will host North Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while South [10-13, 4-6 Region 6-7A] will travel to play Gainesville Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.