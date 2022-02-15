Basketball: Denmark alum Smith named GSC Freshman of the Week

Denmark alum Sutton Smith was named the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week after helping The University of Alabama in Huntsville to a key 71-67 overtime win over rival Lee University on Saturday.
Smith tied a season high by playing 29 minutes in the game, going 2 for 5 with four points from the floor and grabbing a season-high six rebounds. Smith's defensive rebound late in the first half led to a layup by CJ Williamson to give the Chargers their largest lead of the half one second before halftime. Smith also collected a pair of rebounds in the overtime period.
Smith has appeared in 23 games and started 10 for the Chargers in his rookie year, knocking down 37.3 percent of his shots and averaging 2.7 points per game.