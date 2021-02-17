Basketball: Denmark reaches title game behind 40-37 win at Gainesville

GAINESVILLE — Denmark rode a stout performance by its defense Tuesday to rally past Gainesville, 40-37, and into the Region 6-7A championship game.

Kourtland Tolbert (15 points) and Sutton Smith (14 points) combined for more than half of Denmark's points and the Danes held Gainesville to only four points over the final six minutes of the game.

Denmark went on a 10-0 run to enter halftime with a 22-17 lead.

Gainesville had possession with 10 seconds left in the game, but Denmark stole the inbounds pass to secure the win.

Denmark (16-10) will face South Forsyth in the region championship game at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The War Eagles beat Lambert 63-59 to reach the title game.